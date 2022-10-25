ST. AGATHA, Maine – The Wisdom/Van Buren girls varsity soccer team proved nowhere near ready to give up their perfect season as they rolled past Easton 7-0 Tuesday afternoon in Class D quarter final play in St. Agatha.

The second seed Pioneers will compete in the semifinals Friday against No. 3 Ashland, which defeated Madawaska 10-0 in the quarterfinal round.

Wisdom’s Abbie Lerman and Colleen Thamsen led the Pioneers in scoring with two goals apiece. Lerman was assisted by Elyssa Violette and Lilly Roy, while Thamsen was assisted by Roy and Olivia Ouellette. Roy also scored a goal of her own with an assist from Kylie Pelletier. Ava Lerman registered one goal with an assist from Madison Cyr. Ouellette contributed an unassisted goal.

Wisdom coach Pete Clavette said his team did not enter into the season expecting to find themselves undefeated at this point in the playoffs.

“Our goal was going back to the state game and winning this year; that’s still our goal,” Clavette said.

He said the Pioneers defeated the Bears through great leadership from the team’s seniors and playing the game the way they planned.

“They went out and did what they were supposed to do. We have a passing style game where we move the ball around and create space,” he said.

Clavette said the Easton Bears team has “amazing character and a great coach.”

“I think people need to watch them in the coming years,” he said. “They’re a quality team.”

Easton coach Samantha Swallow said her team has improved markedly over the past four years.

“When these seniors were freshman they scored zero goals all season; this year they scored 27,” she said. “I’m really proud of them.”

Swallow expressed respect for the Pioneers after Tuesday’s game.

“They played with class and I hope to see them make it all the way to states,” she said.

The Pioneers will take on the Hornets Friday at 2 p.m. in St. Agatha. The teams met twice during the regular season, with Wisdom coming away with a 3-0 shutout at home and a closer 2-1 win in Ashland.