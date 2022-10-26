Longtime member Edward “Ed” Tooma first became a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows when he joined Penobscot Oriental Lodge No. 7 in Bangor 60 years ago in 1962. Since then the Lodge has become Triumph No. 119 in nearby Hermon.

When Tooma joined the IOOF he was an airman at Dow Air Force Base. Although he resides in the Commonwealth of Virginia, Tooma has maintained his Lodge membership over these many years.

In recognition of his 60 years in the IOOF, Triumph Secretary Alan Pinkham arranged for Tooma to receive a Jewel reflecting his years of service. The award was sent to the Grand Master of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows in Virginia for presentation. Needless to say, this was a complete surprise for Tooma who stated that he was honored to belong to such a worldwide brotherhood and is mighty proud of his Maine membership. Throughout the years of his affiliate Lodge in Virginia, Shenandoah No. 82, Tooma served as noble grand.