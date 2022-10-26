Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

We members of the Social Action Committee of Congregation Beth El in Bangor want to thank the editors of the Bangor Daily News for the recent editorial denouncing antisemitism. Too often hate-filled language is passed off as people bluntly speaking their minds. But events of the past few years show how easily hate can shift from words to brutal action.

We know too well the impact of violent words and actions on our many overlapping communities, including Jewish, Muslim, Black, Indigenous, trans, gay and other people of color. We are committed to working in allyship with others against hate in all its forms. We deeply appreciate the support of all those willing to denounce bigotry, especially those who have access to a large audience.

Jonathan Falk

Carmel

Election notice: The BDN will stop accepting letters and columns related to the Nov. 8 election on Thursday, Nov. 3. Not all submissions can be published.