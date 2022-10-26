I have known Chip Curry for over 20 years, stretching back to his days working at Unity College. He is an expectational person — smart, capable and honest. Beyond this, he has — time and again — demonstrated his deep commitment to the people of Waldo County. This is clear through both his chosen career in education and his active involvement in local activities, but it is primarily evident through his role as our state senator.

I know firsthand from my own past service in the State House that legislators come in many varieties. It is a rare one who combines a deep understanding of the community he serves with a willingness to always listen and learn, as well as the ability to work with others and to get things done. Yet Chip Curry exemplifies all these traits. We could not be better served.

John Piotti

Belfast

