A Maine doctor was arrested on Wednesday in Kennebunk on charges that she unnecessarily prescribed opioids and provided other controlled substances outside of her professional practice.

Merideth C. Norris, 52, of Kennebunk is facing criminal charges for allegedly prescribing opioids and other controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Norris has been charged with 10 counts of illegal distribution of opioids and other controlled substances. If convicted of the charges, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Norris made an initial court appearance on Wednesday.

As a condition of her release, Norris will not be allowed to issue prescriptions for any Schedule II through Schedule V controlled substances, according to the U.S. DOJ.