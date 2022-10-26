FORT KENT, Maine – The Fort Kent boys soccer team secured a spot in the Class C semifinals with a 4-2 quarterfinal victory over the visiting George Stevens Academy on Wednesday afternoon.

The top seed Warriors will compete in the semifinals either Friday or Saturday in Fort Kent against the winner of a quarterfinal match-up between No. 4 Narraguagus and No. 5 Mount View.

The Warriors came out strong in Wednesday’s game, scoring all four goals in the first half.

Kaden Theriault registered one goal and two assists on goals by Will Roy. Caleb Lavertu contributed an unassisted goal for the Warriors.

George Stevens mounted a comeback in the second half with 2 goals by Aubrey King, both assisted by Reed Pambianco, but the Eagles came up short in the end.

Fort Kent Coach Kalusha Kotes said his team made the mistake of dropping its guard a bit in the second half, and the Eagles used this to their advantage.

“I knew they came with a game plan,” Kotes said. “We all know the ball is round so we expected them to do that. They played very well in the first half but in the second half George Stevens started to attack us because they became motivated. This energized them to get two goals. When we get complacent, things like that can happen.”

Kotes said whichever team the Warriors play in the semifinals, they must be vigilant if they are to advance to the regional championship.

“I’m confident in the boys for sure, but at the same time they have to have discipline. If they are not disciplined the same thing that happened in the second half of this game will happen again, and we do not want that,” he said. “We have to be focused as a team to secure that victory.”