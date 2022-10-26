PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Presque Isle girls soccer team rallied for a thrilling Class B quarterfinal victory over the Ellsworth Eagles on their home turf Tuesday evening.

It was a fierce game as No. 3 Presque Isle (9-5-1 overall) needed overtime to get by No. 6 Ellsworth, 3-2. The Wildcats will next face off against No. 2 Old Town (10-3-1) on Oct. 29 on the road for the semifinals.

The two teams split during the regular season.

“I have been coaching soccer for Presque Isle for 37 straight years, this is my 25th year coaching girls varsity and COVID took away the playoff atmosphere like this last two years,” Presque Isle Coach Ralph Michaud said. “So this is our first year since 2019, when you see the size of that crowd, it’s beautiful.”

The Wildcats came out strong, scoring the first goal from Astra Laughton with an assist from Olivia Kohlbacher. Ellsworth quickly tied the game with a goal from Elizabeth Bales with an assist from Morgan Clifford.

The Wildcats regained the lead with a goal from Olivia Locke to end the first half 2-1.

In the second half, the Eagles kept the pressure on the goal with the Wildcats playing aggressively on the ball, but the Eagles netted a goal from Mizh Coffin with an assist from Elizabeth Bales to tie the game 2-2 with nine minutes left. The Wildcats had a few scoring opportunities, but couldn’t stop the game going into overtime.

Both teams attacked the ball in overtime and with 1:06 left in the game Wildcat Olivia Locke netted the final goal over Eagle goalie Jayden Sullivan to advance Presque Isle to the semifinals.

Wildcat goalie Jorja Maynard had around 26 saves for the game, while Eagle goalie Jayden Sullivan also played well.

“The kids played their guts out, Ellsworth played their guts out,” Michaud said. “We were zero-to-zero the first time we played them. We knew it was going to be a tough game. It just takes a special shot like that and Olivia Locke had a special shot.”

Michaud added the Wildcats have had their ups and downs, mostly with injuries as one player walked by on crutches.

“Coaches are supposed to inspire their players, but the players inspired their coaches this year,” Michaud said.