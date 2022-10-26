MaineHealth and Taro Health, a fully-licensed health insurance provider, announced today their direct partnership agreement. MaineHealth specialists, facilities and hospitals will be in-network with Taro Health insurance plans, available on the ACA Marketplace beginning Nov. 1.

“We are thrilled to be working with MaineHealth to deliver a first-of-its kind health plan that fully integrates independent direct primary care (DPC) with MaineHealth’s comprehensive network of specialists, facilities and hospitals. By combining our DPC-centered health plans with the security of access to MaineHealth’s robust statewide network and our existing nationwide emergency network, we can offer our members comprehensive coverage,” explained Frank Wu, co-founder and CEO at Taro Health.

“MaineHealth is proud to partner directly with an innovative insurance provider like Taro Health,” said Andy Mueller, CEO of MaineHealth. “Our communities are healthiest when we work together to expand access, so we are excited to collaborate closely to be in-network for Taro Health members.”

Taro Health will debut its On- and Off-Exchange health plans on Maine’s ACA Marketplace this fall. Its marquee insurance benefit includes $0 membership access to DPC doctors, who build a stronger relationship with their patients by offering longer visits, increased appointment availability, and concierge-like access across in-person and virtual encounters – all without a co-pay or surprise fee.

Mainers who enroll with Taro Health will have access to their choice of an in-network DPC doctor as well as a broad network of specialists, facilities and hospitals available through the MaineHealth network. This also results in cost savings for some patients who are paying out of pocket for a DPC membership while also paying for traditional health insurance.

Taro Health’s launch comes at a time when healthcare decisions are top of mind for millions of Americans, and traditional insurers continue to add more layers of costs and complexities between patients and providers.

Individuals, families, and small businesses can find and choose Taro Health’s DPC-centered health plans directly at tarohealth.com or Maine’s state-based health insurance marketplace, CoverME.gov, during this upcoming Open Enrollment season beginning Nov. 1.



Taro Health is a team of healthcare operators, direct primary care (DPC) doctors, software engineers, product designers, and insurance experts – all on a mission to build a healthcare system that makes sense. As a technology-driven healthcare company, Taro Health offers insurance plans that focus on reducing friction for both providers and patients, and investing in ways to create more meaningful, trusted doctor-patient relationships. Taro Health partners closely with independent DPC practices, local specialists and labs, and top hospitals and health systems to offer comprehensive care, affordable benefits, and increased access for patients. To learn more, visit https://www.tarohealth.com.



MaineHealth is a not-for-profit integrated health system whose vision is, “Working together so our communities are the healthiest in America.” It consists of nine local health systems, a comprehensive behavioral healthcare network, diagnostic services, home health agencies, and 1,700 employed providers working together through the MaineHealth Medical Group. With approximately 22,000 employees, MaineHealth provides preventive care, diagnosis and treatment to 1.1 million residents in Maine and New Hampshire. To learn more, visit https://www.mainehealth.org.