WATERVILLE — The Children’s Discovery Museum of Central Maine is excited to announce a new indoors performance series, The Stage at CDM, to help families fill those long winter months with magic, music and wonder.

As the museum team continues to work on fabrication of the professionally designed new exhibits for the Exhibits Hall, they are taking advantage of the beautiful stage in the museum’s 3,000-square-foot adjacent Gathering Hall with engaging performances that kids of all ages are sure to enjoy, in a new kids’ entertainment series.

First up, on Nov. 19, Mr. Magic takes the stage with a magic show that’s sure to delight. Michael Menes brings his amazing juggling and variety show to The Stage on Dec. 3. The musical duo Amanda Panda and Rob Duquette bring their KindKids musical performance to the museum on Jan. 14, while February brings Mad Science, and Mr. Drew brings his intriguing animals in March. Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers rounds out the winter series in April, with ideas for a spring series in the works, based on community interest.

All performances are monthly on Saturdays from 3-4 p.m. Doors open at 2:30. The museum will be selling popcorn and hot dogs before the show in November. More details for all shows can be found on our Facebook events pages and at

https://www.childrensdiscoverymuseum.org/thestage. Tickets are $10 each or $40 for a bundle of 5.

CDM continues its community programming with visits to community events with its Mobile Museum, a pop-up play space, like this Sunday’s Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Waterville Area Humane Society, and Kids Fun Day at Quarry Road Trails this Saturday. The museum hosts a popular afterschool program, with a Rad Robots theme this fall, and a weekly Outdoor Adventure at Quarry Road every Tuesday at 10 a.m., even as the weather gets cold.

CDM’s capital campaign, It Takes a Village, is going strong, with over 85% of costs of the new museum reached, and creative exhibit sponsorships still available. Construction recently kicked off with a new HVAC system installed by Kennebec Valley Cooling and Heating, with a bid for a general contractor well on its way.

The Children’s Museum of Central Maine, whose mission is to ignite curiosity and celebrate learning through play, provides a place for Central Maine families to gather and connect with a critical and unique resource – play. In today’s fast-paced world, true play (where the child is in charge and fully engaged) is often lost and underappreciated as an integral aspect of childhood.