ORONO — The University of Maine Office of International Programs and International Student Association will host its annual celebration of cultures from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 in the New Balance Student Recreation Center.

The 35th Culturefest will feature international foods, cultural exhibits, children’s activities and a style show. The family-friendly event, which is free and open to the public, is an opportunity for the university’s international students to showcase their talents and traditions.

This year, more than 30 countries will be represented by over 100 participants. Participating campus groups include the Asian Student Association, African Student Association, German Club and Spanish Language club. Community organizations such as the Wilson Center, Nigerians in Maine Community Group, the Catholic Charities Maine, the Penobscot Theatre Company and CISV Maine will also participate.



Visit the Office of International Programs website at https://umaine.edu/international/culturefest/ for more information.