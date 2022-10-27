ORONO – The Friends of the Orono Public Library will hold its annual used book sale on Saturday, Nov. 5 upstairs at the Keith Anderson Community House on Bennoch Road (behind the downtown post office). A wide selection of great books for all ages at great prices. Parking available in UCU parking lot (across the street). We will follow Maine CDC guidelines in effect on masking.

Regular sale hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For the first hour (8-9 a.m.) shopping will be for Friends members only. Memberships will be available: $10 for individuals, $25 for households. From 1-2 p.m., most items will be on sale for $5 per shopping bag.

We keep regular prices low: $2 for most hardcover books, $1 for most paperbacks. To encourage young readers, children’s books are half those prices. AV items (CDs and DVDs) are only 50 cents to $1.

As usual, a wide selection of literary and popular fiction will be for sale, as well as histories, biographies, memoirs, mysteries, books on nature, art, food, gardening, travel, and children’s books. We will also offer a number of vintage and collectible items, as well as Maine and regional books. There is also an abundance of DVDs this year!

The Friends of the Orono Public Library are residents of Orono and surrounding towns who help the Orono Public Library carry out its community mission by providing support for special programs and passes to parks, museums, and other venues.

The Friends of the Orono Public Library hope to see you on Saturday, Nov. 5! It will be a good day to be in Orono, as the Church of Universal Fellowship is also holding their holiday sale! For more information, contact oronofriends@gmail.com.