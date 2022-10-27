Several groups of fifth- through eighth- grade students from Pembroke Elementary School and Lubec Elementary School recently embarked on 4-hour journeys up the Orange River in Washington County, where they learned paddling and navigation skills and viewed wildlife and river ecosystems.

The outdoor excursions take place at the Reynold’s Brook/Orange River Wildlife Preserve & Paddling Center and are organized by the Cobscook Shores Outdoor Education Program, which this year entered its seventh year of offering educational programs to students from Washington County.

Reynold’s Brook is one of 15 parklands that form the Cobscook Shores Park system, open to the public from May through October. The park system offers free outdoor education programs to schools in eastern Washington County, including bicycling in the spring and kayaking in the fall.

To learn more, visit: https://cobscookshores.org/csoep/.