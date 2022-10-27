PORTLAND, Maine — A topping-off ceremony was held in Portland on Thursday to celebrate the placement of the last steel beam on what will become the tallest building in Maine.

The new 180,000-square-foot building is located at the corner of Federal and Temple streets in Portland.

The 18-story building will provide 263 much-needed rental apartments, including 27 workforce housing apartments in downtown Portland. The first floor will include retail space.

At 190 feet, it will become the tallest building in Maine.

It’s anticipated that construction of the $64 million project will create 250 construction jobs.

The project is expected to be completed fall 2023.