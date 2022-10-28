Live events, food, and sports provide family members with an opportunity to enjoy the Husson experience with their students

BANGOR — Family and Friends Weekend at Husson University is three days of fun, food and sports for students, their family members and friends of the university. Over the course of the weekend, students get to participate in a variety of activities all designed to let their family members enjoy the Husson experience with them.

The event kicks off on Friday, Oct. 28 with a Welcome Reception in the Hub of Harold Alfond Hall from 5–6:30 p.m. At this reception, students and family members can meet the deans of Husson’s various Colleges. Complimentary local beverages and light appetizers will be served.

Later that evening, from 7–8:30 p.m., people can participate in a “Family Feud” style event in the Furman Student Center where they can win fabulous prizes. “Survey says: FUN, FUN, FUN!”

Family and Friends Weekend continues on Saturday, Oct. 29. Make it a point to get up early and enjoy the President’s Breakfast from 7–8:30 a.m. at the Dickerman Dining Commons. The meal is free to all students, family members and friends participating in the weekend’s activities. During breakfast, family members will have the opportunity to meet and speak with Dr. Robert A. Clark, president of Husson University.

Following breakfast, students, family members, and friends can enjoy a Husson University faculty-led learning experience. There will be two sessions. The first will run from 8:30–9:10 a.m. The second will run from 9:20–10 a.m. Weekend visitors can choose the sessions that interest them from the following options:

· Day in the Life of a Legal Studies Student, Harold Alfond Hall, Rooms 233 and 237

Experience the simulation lab used by criminal justice students to prepare for real world crime scene processing, investigation and analysis using the stress simulators and forensic science laboratory.

· Esports Gaming Arena, Darling Learning Center, Room 122

Visitors can enjoy our new Esports Gaming Arena, learn about our esports program, and try their hands at a game or two of Rocket League or other games.

· Extended Reality (XR), iEX Center in Harold Alfond Hall (9:20–10 a.m. session only)

XR is the next cutting-edge technology frontier. It merges digital space with physical space. Experience this cutting-edge technology in our iEX Center.

· Experiential Investing, Ronan Center in Harold Alfond Hall (9:20–10 a.m. session only)

See the lab where students learn more about investing. This classroom is where students hone their skills by managing our Husson Investment Fund’s $1 million portfolio.

· Hospitality Simulation, Harold Alfond Hall, Room 251

Experience the simulation lab used by hospitality and tourism management students to prepare for real-world scenarios.

· Room of Horrors, Nursing Simulation Lab, O’Donnell Commons, Room 217

See and experience our computer-controlled patient with a Halloween twist. This human simulator is used to create a customized situation/scenario that mimics what students will experience caring for a real patient.

· A Look Behind the Scenes – Broadcasting a Live Husson Eagles Television Production, Behind the New England School of Communications Building (Wildey Communications Center)

Take an in-depth look at the people, equipment and technology behind making a Husson University television broadcast and stream so successful. This overview will give a unique perspective of how students work with instructors and industry professionals utilizing cameras, audio, graphics, instant replay, and fiber transport technology.

After the learning experiences are completed, students, family members, alumni and friends are welcome to join Husson University staff from 10 to 12 p.m. in the Family & Friends Pre-game Huddle Tent. Here, event participants can enjoy a warm beverage, some food, take photos with our mascot “Baldwin,” and get ready for the big game. While there, participants can also register for raffle prizes and some great Husson swag!

At noon everyone should plan on attending the football game against the Golden Bears of Western New England University at the Dr. John W. Winkin Sports Complex. Cheer on your Husson Eagles to victory. Advanced tickets are not required. Admission is free.

For those who prefer video gaming, from 1–4:30 p.m. there will be the opportunity to experience esports play in the Darling Learning Center, Room 122. This is a great opportunity to learn more about Husson University’s state of the art esports facility. Attendees will hear from current athletes about what it’s like being part of an esports team. There will also be the opportunity to participate in some friendly competition.

The Legacy Family Reception will take place from 4:30–5:30 p.m. in the Darling Atrium (also known as the lobby of the Gracie Theatre) in the Beardsley Meeting House. Husson alumni and their legacy students are welcome to attend.

If you are looking to cap of the day with some impressive entertainment, make plans to attend the Husson’s Got Talent showcase from 7–8:30 p.m. at the Gracie Theatre. Cheer on our talented Husson students, vote for the crowd favorite, and register to win prizes.

