Part 1: Wednesday, Nov. 9, 1-4 p.m. at the Wendell Gilley Museum



Part 2: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 1-4 p.m. at the Wendell Gilley Museum



Special Festival Registration Fee: $45.00 includes all materials



Carve a stylized bird – a comfort bird, sometimes called a “worry bird” – from Butternut wood using a carving knife. This beginning carving class – taught by the Wendell Gilley Museum’s master carver Steve Valleau – will cover safe knife use, sharpening and layout. All materials supplied.



ArtWaves and the Wendell Gilley Museum are teaming up for this Fall Handworks Festival Nov. 5-16 on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. This is a pilot program generously sponsored by Machias Savings Bank and Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Some of the classes happen at ArtWaves in Town Hill, and some happen at the Gilley in Southwest Harbor. nikki@artwavesmdi.org



Steven holds a degree in biology from the University of Maine but has been carving birds since was about 11 years old. By the early 1980s, he was carving up to 200 birds a year and selling them at the Gilley’s museum store and at craft fairs. In the summer of 1985 he took a summer job teaching carving at the museum and found his place; he has been carving birds for the Gilley and teaching others the love of the craft for 37 years.



NOTE: This class takes place at the Wendell Gilley Museum.