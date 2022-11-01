On Tuesday, Nov. 8 Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice together with the Woodlands Senior Living, the Maine Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, and the Franklin Community Health Network will present a free community education about dementia and the care continuum. The presentation will take place in the Bass Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital, 11 Franklin Health Commons in Farmington from 4-6 p.m. A panel of medical professionals, the Alzheimer’s Association, and other supportive organizations will be on hand to talk about the impact of a dementia diagnosis and the path that patients and caregivers experience as care needs change. The presentation will be free and open to the public.

No registration is required. Participants will be ask to adhere to Franklin Memorial Hospital’s masking and COVID-19 protocols. For more information about this panel discussion contact Melinda “Mel” Lovering at melinda.lovering@androscoggin.org.