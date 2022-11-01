Students, alumni and the public can meet in-person with over 70 employers on Nov. 2 at Husson University’s Newman Gymnasium

BANGOR — Career Services at Husson University will be hosting a career fair on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in the Newman Gymnasium at 1 College Circle from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Over 70 different organizations, from a diverse assortment of industries, will be present and looking to speak with job applicants about new career opportunities with their enterprises.

“Our students are interested in full-time positions, internships, and part-time employment,” said James Westhoff, the director of Career Services. “Right now, businesses need the kinds of educated and knowledgeable graduates produced by Husson University. Area employers have told me they love hiring Husson students because they’ve got a terrific work ethic and they’re ready to start making positive contributions to their organizations as soon as they walk through the door.”

Participating organizations include both for-profit and non-profit businesses. Financial services firms, healthcare organizations, insurance companies, casinos, educators, and government entities are just some of the types of employers who will be in attendance.

The event is free and open to all Husson University students, alumni and members of the public. No appointment is necessary for job seekers. Applicants can visit the career fair at their convenience. It’s recommended that job seekers wear professional business attire.

The upcoming event will provide students, alumni and members of the public with information about career options they may not have previously considered. Many of the employers participating in this career fair are currently hiring. Other participating organizations anticipate having openings in the near future.

Here is a partial list of the employers participating in this upcoming career fair:

· AthenaHealth

· Atlantic Federal Credit

· Back in Motion Physical Therapy

· Baker Newman Noyes

· Bangor Savings Bank

· BERRYDUNN

· Bath Iron Works

· Brewer Center for Health

· Camden National Bank

· Cary Medical Center

· Cianbro

· City of Bangor

· Common Energy

· Community Health Counseling

· Camparion Insurance

· County of Penobscot

· Cross Insurance

· Dahl-Chase Diagnostic

· Dead River Company

· Dragonfly Therapy

· Encore

· Enterprise Holdings

· First Atlantic

· Hannaford

· Hollywood Casino

· Houlton Regional Hospital

· Katahdin Health Center

· KeyBank

· L.L.Bean

· Lepage Bakeries

· Living Innovations

· Maine Internship Program

· Maine Revenue Services

· Maine Veterans’ Homes

· MaineGeneral Health

· MaineHealth

· MEMIC

· MERT Enterprises

· MMG Insurance

· Modern Woodmen

· Northeast Paving

· Northern Light Health

· Northern Light Physical Therapy

· Northern Maine Medical

· PCHC-Pharmacy (Penobscot Community Health Care – Pharmacy)

· Penobscot Healthcare

· PENQUIS

· Redington Fairview Hospital

· Reform Physical Therapy

· Renewal by Andersen

· Roux Institute

· Saco Bay Physical Therapy / Select Medical

· Select Rehabilitation

· St. Joseph Healthcare

· State of Maine

· Sweetser

· The Granite Group

· The Iris Network

· UCP (United Cerebral Palsy) of Maine

· Versant Power

· WABI TV5

Career Services at Husson University provides guidance and services to help students make informed career decisions, develop a professional identity, connect with employers, and more. The department also provides free services for life to Husson alumni. In addition, Career Services partners with employers to help them fill full-time, part-time, and internship opportunities with our students and alumni. The department provides career fairs, interview days, and can help connect employers interested in making classroom presentations with faculty. Additionally, employers can post jobs for free on the Husson Eagle Career Link powered by College Central Network. Learn more about Career Services at https://www.husson.edu/student-success/career-services/.

The Career Services department is part of Husson University’s Center for Student Success. The Center is focused on empowering Husson students to develop and achieve their academic, career and life goals. It works to enhance the educational experience of every student through relationship building and direct services targeted to meet individual needs. Through academic support, advising, accessibility and career services, the Center provides appropriate interventions for students and regularly partners with the full range of campus resources to facilitate student success and support student persistence. For more information, visit https://www.husson.edu/student-success/.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. According to an analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.