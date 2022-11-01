SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine – The owners of several restaurants in Maine are accused of withholding more than $100,000 in tips and overtime from employees.

The U.S. Department of Labor reports that “El Grand Rodeo,” which owns El Rodeo in South Portland, Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, failed to pay overtime and kept portions of tip money.

In all, the Department of Labor says it recovered more than $102,000 in tips, back wages and liquidated damages for 25 workers.

The Department of Labor says federal law prohibits employers, managers and supervisors from keeping employees’ tips, including tip pools.