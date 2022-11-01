EAST MACHIAS — The structural stabilization of the 1837 First Congregational Church of East Machias has been successfully completed. The undertaking will be the subject of a documentary on a major cable network, with a crew returning to East Machias to complete filming.

Placed on Maine Preservation’s List of Most Endangered Historic Places last year, the local community has in the short time since raised $475,000 and overseen the structural stabilization. Over 250 separate donations have been received. Less than a year ago the historic church faced an uncertain future, with major failure and rot to many key timbers supporting the nearly 100-foot tall tower. Many experts in the historic preservation community feared the church would not be saved. With the structural repairs now completed by The Steeple People of nearby Jonesboro, the building can continue to serve as a meeting place for the congregation and the Friends of the First Congregational Church of East Machias can carry on with the building’s reuse as a community performance space.

“The Friends of the First Congregational Church of East Machias have overcome an extraordinary hurdle in stabilizing the historic steeple,” said Tara Kelly, executive director of Maine Preservation. “Now, work begins on a full restoration of this significant resource in order to welcome the broader public as it transforms into a cultural hub for all of Washington County and beyond.”

Placed on the National Register of Historic Places a half century ago, the First Congregational Church of East Machias has long been recognized as a special building in Maine. The congregation was led by several nationally prominent ministers in the 19th century, who delivered some of the very early speeches supporting abolition of slavery.

While the Friends of the First Congregational Church of East Machias have succeeded in a major accomplishment, much work remains. Phase Two of the project will focus on improving accessibility and functionality of the space, as well as restoration of the sanctuary and remaining facades. Primary challenges include providing access into the church building and determining restroom accommodations appropriate for large audiences. Once complete, this restored landmark and new community space will bolster the local economy by drawing visitors from near and far.

According to Erica Famous, local key coordinator of the fundraising and stabilization work: “We are grateful for the support received from many individuals, government agencies, elected officials and businesses, and also from Maine Steeples Fund, Maine Community Foundation and Maine Preservation. The community support for this important project has been exceptional and all who contributed should feel proud. With this phase complete, we can now turn our attention to Phase Two of this project and associated fundraising.”

The First Congregational Church of East Machias sits at the heart of the East Machias Historic District. Built in 1837, the church has served as one of the town’s oldest religious institutions and community center for 185 years. However, due to a significant decline in congregation, the building has been rarely used in recent years. Through a shared use agreement, the church Trustees have partnered with The Friends of the First Congregational Church of East Machias to steward, repair and reestablish the building as a cultural arts center. Renovations are in progress to provide safe and accessible community use of the building for regular musical engagements and instruction, children’s programs, art shows, community forums, lectures, and healing vigils for loved ones lost. The Friends of the First Congregational Church of East Machias, through the East Machias Cultural Arts Center, is committed to providing a welcoming space for cultural enrichment and improving community resilience through the preservation of this historic landmark.

For more information go to www.EastMachiasCulturalArtsCenter.org.