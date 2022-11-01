This story will be updated.

A lockdown was put in place at the Mount Desert Island High School on Tuesday afternoon.

The lockdown order was issued around 12:30 p.m. after a serious threat was reported, according to the Town of Bar Harbor’s Facebook page. Students were in the process of being evacuated to the Mount Desert Elementary school in Northeast Harbor to reunite with their guardians around 1:30 p.m.

A Bar Harbor police dispatcher said that the lockdown was a “precautionary measure” and that students were okay.

Members of the Mount Desert Police Department were at the school to investigate on Tuesday afternoon.