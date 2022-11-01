BELFAST — Belfast Flying Shoes presents a Community Dance & Contra Dance at the fellowship hall of the First Church in Belfast UCC on Friday, Nov. 4.

The evening kicks off at 6:30 p.m., with Chrissy Fowler and Lisa Newcomb calling a community dance to lively music by the All Comers Band, which welcomes musicians of all ages, instruments, and skill levels. Tunes posted at belfastflyingshoes.org, and the band will warm up at 6 p.m.

The 8 p.m. contra dance features Mary Wesley calling and music by Emily Troll, Noah Fishman, and Owen Marshall. Vermonter Mary Wesley is well known for her work as a dance leader, as well as her work documenting folk traditions. All three musicians live in Portland, where they are actively involved in playing for concerts and dances, throughout Maine and beyond.

Dances will include simple and accessible community dances for all ages, and contras with lark/robin role terms plus a few couple dances like the waltz, polska, and schottische. All are welcome!

Admission for the Community Dance is $1 kids, $2 adults. Suggested admission for the Contras is $15. Pay what you can, whether less or more. Masks are heartily encouraged when dancing. For info and complete Community Care Policy, visit www.belfastflyingshoes.org. Additional support for First Fridays is provided by local business sponsors and Belfast Flying Shoes contributors.

Belfast Flying Shoes was founded in 2005 with a mission to bolster the spirited dance and music community in Midcoast Maine. Among the local nonprofit’s many programs is a weekly radio hour on Belfast Community Radio (WBFY), highlighting the varied traditions and styles of contra dance music.