In this beginner’s class, participants will learn all of the techniques used in making a full sized, copper foiled stained glass panel, but in a smaller context. By the end of the daylong workshop the student will leave with their own hand crafted suncatcher. Steps include pattern cutting, glass selection and cutting, grinding, foiling, soldering, and finishing with patina and wax.



ArtWaves and the Wendell Gilley Museum are teaming up for this Fall Handworks Festival Nov. 5-16 on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. This is a pilot program generously sponsored by Machias Savings Bank and Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Some of the classes happen at ArtWaves in Town Hill, and some happen at the Gilley in Southwest Harbor. nikki@artwavesmdi.org



Instructors: Dave and Lisa Roy have been stained glass artisans for over 20 years. For 10 years, they owned and operated a full service stained glass studio in Bucksport. Their work can be seen in hospitals, churches, and many private residences across the world. You can see more of their work at their website: https://www.stubborncowglass.com/.