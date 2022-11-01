Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Change is needed after many years of the same old same old. Stephen J. Hemenway has experience with important issues facing Belfast, Belmont and Northport as well as the state of Maine.

Most importantly are the issues of parental rights and crime. Hemenway currently produces a public access family television program across the United States and on YouTube called “The Children’s Corner.” It is a show promoting education and family values.

He is a retired deputy sheriff of 32 years in the Los Angeles area. Understanding and knowing the multiple issues of criminality is important for every community.

Hemenway’s goals are to sponsor rights of parents, an energy tax holiday lowering energy taxes during winter months and restoring town and city zoning decisions taken away by Gov. Janet Mills and the Legislature. This removed some zoning rules for homeowners and can significantly decrease one’s property values.

Rep. Jan Dodge has served multiple terms. Vote for change and Stephen J. Hemenway.

Deborah J. MacKinnon

Belfast

