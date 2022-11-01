Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Ambureen Rana has my support and vote for the House of Representatives in District 21. Consistent and strong in her advocacy for the rights of all Maine people, Rana will work hard for all of us.

She is an experienced community organizer and an outspoken voice for reproductive and abortion rights. She understands the needs of people with low incomes and is tireless in her efforts to assure equal access to resources and care. I am excited to cast my vote for Ambureen Rana on Nov. 8 and I encourage District 21 voters to do the same.

Ruth L. Lockhart

Bangor

