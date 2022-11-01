Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Gov. Janet Mills gets things done for Maine people. She doesn’t believe that any party has a monopoly on good ideas.

That’s why she has vetoed or dissuaded bills presented by more liberal legislators to increase the income tax, the gas tax, the estate tax and other taxes. It’s why she’s working with both the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Sappi paper mill to make sure critical dam relicensing doesn’t impact hundreds of good jobs. And it’s how in just three years, we have made more progress to restore the relationship between the Maine government and the Wabanaki Tribes than in the previous three decades.

Meanwhile, she moves Maine forward in practical ways. She helped reach a compromise to ban off-shore wind power in state waters while allowing a pilot project in federal waters. Recognizing that the federal COVID-19 relief funds provided a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, she invested them wisely in one-time initiatives with a high return: to address COVID prevention and treatment; to help businesses and day care and health care workers survive the pandemic; in transportation, broadband and education. And when the state had a surplus, she put the money directly in the pockets of Maine people, by issuing $850 inflation relief checks.

She’s earned my vote for her reelection.

Andrea Cianchette Maker

North Yarmouth

