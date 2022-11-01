Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman needed assistance leaving the ice in Boston’s Tuesday game with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He went directly to the dressing room and did not return, 5:42 into the third period.

Swayman, who replaced a struggling Linus Ullmark in the second period, extended his left leg to make a save leaving it with no ability to flex or bend. Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, who was backchecking, lost his footing and crashed into Swayman, whose knee then pushed unnaturally backward.

Swayman’s down and coming out of the game. Looks like Bergeron’s skate hit Sway’s left leg mid split forcing it to hyperextend. Not putting any pressure on his left leg. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/2MSGmfaZ6o — Mr. Tenkrat (@PeterTenkrat) November 2, 2022

The training staff was called over immediately and Ullmark returned to the game.

Swayman previously played for the University of Maine men’s hockey team, where he was an All-American, Hobey Baker Award finalist and Mike Richter Award winner for the nation’s best goalie.

Mike Chiasson, a Penguins employee, is the emergency backup goalie for both teams.

The Bruins lost defenseman Derek Forbort earlier in the game.

Story by Matt Vautour, masslive.com