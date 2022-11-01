This story will be updated.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The No. 3 Ashland Hornets played a tough game against the No. 1 Penobscot Valley Howlers on Tuesday under the lights with a final score 1-0.

It was a battle for the Class D North championship game at Presque Isle Middle School and the Hornets after an upset win against an undefeated Wisdom in the semifinals, while the Howlers had an incredible undefeated season.

The first half had both Ashland and Penobscot battling over the ball with multiple shots coming from both teams, though neither would score.

In the second half, Penobscot Valley’s Lila Cummings scored an unassisted goal to take the lead 1-0 at 25:22 in the game. The Hornets tried to fight back for the rest of the game but couldn’t find the opportunity to score as the Howlers ran down the clock.

“We had a couple of chances to get the lead early in the game in the first half and we came up a little short. I think had we got the lead, [it] might’ve changed the complexion of how the game went,” said Ashland coach Pete Belskis.

The Hornets (13-4) had 56 goals scored in the season while the Howlers (14-0-1) racked up 89 goals during their season, along with the winning goal for the Class D North championship.