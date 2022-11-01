This story will be updated.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Madawaska Owls will play for their first gold ball after winning the Class D North regional soccer championship in a 7-1 upset over Bangor Christian School on Tuesday.

The No. 2 Owls took down the top seed Patriots at Gehrig Johnson Field at Presque Isle Middle School.

The Madawaska boys, who have never won a state championship in soccer, will have that chance Saturday in Portland when they take on the winner of the Class D South regional championship game between Isleboro Central or North Yarmouth Academy.