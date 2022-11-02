BELFAST — Rehearsals are under way for Belfast Maskers’ next full production, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” by Barbara Robinson. Auditions were held in October for the hilarious, family-friendly, holiday classic and the cast was filled by a blend of perennial Maskers’ favorites and a stellar batch of newcomers.

The story is told from the perspective of Beth Bradley played in this production by Ella Capetta. Jessica Bayne (Grace) and Tom Fowler (Bob) play her parents. The Herdmans, a.k.a. “the worst kids in the history of the world,” are played by Lucy Engstrom (Imogene), Sam Wellman (Ralph), Zach Quinn (Leroy), Ari Goguen (Claudia), Scarlett Wagner (Ollie), and Leila Fowler (Gladys). The slew of kids, parents, teachers, and townspeople are played by Parks McConnell (Charlie Bradley), Nike Jensen (Alice), Willa James (Maxine), Reid Woodbury II (Elmer), Maggie Maheu (Hobie), Hazel Budgett (David), Retta Megguier (Beverly), Lizz Bahner (Shirley), Phoebe Beal (Juanita), Isla Hughes (Doris), Melina Dionne (Roberta), Flora Ociepca (Janet), Sonia Vazquez (Mrs. Armstrong), Sarah Wilcox-Hughes (Mrs. McCarthy), Latricia Saucier (Mrs. Slocum), Rachel Warren (Mrs. Clark), Noah Capetta (Mrs. Clausing), and Sonia Vazquez (Reverend Hopkins). Breanna Knowles, Ruby Ambrose, Ivan Wellman, and Reid Capetta play a host of angels, shepherds, and other characters in the title pageant.

Directing the show, which opens Dec. 2, is Emily Leblanc-McConnell, assisted by Stage Managers Regina Quatrucci and Latricia Saucier and Music Director Sarah Wilcox Hughes. John Bielenberg has provided a fluid scenic design for the fast-paced comedy that will be constructed by a team overseen by Greg Marsanskis. Belfast Maskers Artistic Director Meg Nickerson is the producer. Lighting is designed by Jared Nickerson and the board will be operated by Patricia Saucier.

The Basil Burwell Community Theater, home of the Belfast Maskers, is at 17 Court Street. Shows are at 7 p.m. on Fridays, Dec. 2 and 9 and Saturdays, Dec. 3 and 10; Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 11. Tickets are available now at http://www.belfastmaskers.com/events or (if not sold out) in the lobby of the theater one half-hour before each performance. General Admission tickets are $18, with a $3 discount for students & seniors. The first Friday, Dec. 2 show has a special Preview Night price of just $10 for all ages. A discount of 15 percent applies to orders of six or more tickets placed on the web site.