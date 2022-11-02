Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to mid-60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Five more Mainers have died and another 334 coronavirus cases reported across the state since the weekend, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,653 as of Tuesday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.
Paul LePage wouldn’t be the first Maine governor to serve more than 2 terms
Maine has had three governors who only served a day, four who served multiple, nonconsecutive terms and four who died in office.
The fight to focus Maine’s election on inflation and abortion
Both parties are framing inflation and abortion as top issues this election season, with voting day looming less than a week away.
Bangor Water District cited for labor violations after worker died in water tower last year
The Bangor Water District failed to disclose the death of an employee who suffered a fatal heart attack on the job in September 2021.
3 candidates are vying for 2 seats on the Old Town City Council
Timothy Folster and Carol May are running for reelection while Zachary Wyles, a recent University of Maine graduate, is also on the ballot.
4th-grade teacher in Hermon wins $25K educator prize
Sarah Collins received the award for her work creating a “living classroom” for her students.
A warm winter could be Maine’s only relief from rising energy prices
A cold spell will likely put pressure on Mainer’s wallets, with the price of natural gas and oil expected to remain high through the winter.
A task force is trying to reduce Maine’s surging motorcycle deaths
The task force is working to identify safety issues that are common factors in motorcycle fatalities, including lack of helmets and training.
Land trust conserves 3,200 acres in northern Hancock County
That acreage, near the Whalesback, serves as habitat for inland waterfowl, wading birds, brook trout and Atlantic salmon.
Appalachian Trail organization wants funding from Piscataquis County
The Maine Appalachian Trail Club, which maintains the state’s 267 miles of trails, is expecting a shortfall of federal funding in the future.
Maine is taking a step backward in protecting our native fish
“Further degradation of our fisheries will cost the state. We should be looking at providing more protection to our fish, not less.”
This is the best time to shoot a buck in Maine
If you’ve ever had a hunch that there’s a day of the week that’s better to spot a buck, you might be on to something.
You should start preventing slugs in your garden now
You can get a head start on next year’s pest control by starting to destroy slug eggs as soon as you find them this fall.
In other Maine news …
Suspect identified after threat locks down MDI high school
Windham bicyclist dies after being struck by car
Stephen King vows to ditch Twitter if Elon Musk charges verified account fee
12 years later, company still isn’t harnessing Eastport’s powerful tides
Maine restaurant group accused of withholding tips, overtime from employees
Maine municipalities warn the end of rent relief poses crisis for 8,500 households
UMaine football loses leading receiver for rest of the season
Skowhegan is trying to win its 21st consecutive Class A North field hockey title
Madawaska upsets Bangor Christian to win Class D North boys soccer title
Penobscot Valley shuts out Ashland to win Class D North girls soccer championship