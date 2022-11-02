Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to mid-60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Five more Mainers have died and another 334 coronavirus cases reported across the state since the weekend, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 2,653 as of Tuesday morning. Check out our tracker for more information.

Maine has had three governors who only served a day, four who served multiple, nonconsecutive terms and four who died in office.

Both parties are framing inflation and abortion as top issues this election season, with voting day looming less than a week away.

The Bangor Water District failed to disclose the death of an employee who suffered a fatal heart attack on the job in September 2021.

Timothy Folster and Carol May are running for reelection while Zachary Wyles, a recent University of Maine graduate, is also on the ballot.

Sarah Collins received the award for her work creating a “living classroom” for her students.

A cold spell will likely put pressure on Mainer’s wallets, with the price of natural gas and oil expected to remain high through the winter.

The task force is working to identify safety issues that are common factors in motorcycle fatalities, including lack of helmets and training.

That acreage, near the Whalesback, serves as habitat for inland waterfowl, wading birds, brook trout and Atlantic salmon.

The Maine Appalachian Trail Club, which maintains the state’s 267 miles of trails, is expecting a shortfall of federal funding in the future.

“Further degradation of our fisheries will cost the state. We should be looking at providing more protection to our fish, not less.”

If you’ve ever had a hunch that there’s a day of the week that’s better to spot a buck, you might be on to something.

You can get a head start on next year’s pest control by starting to destroy slug eggs as soon as you find them this fall.

In other Maine news …

Suspect identified after threat locks down MDI high school

Windham bicyclist dies after being struck by car

Stephen King vows to ditch Twitter if Elon Musk charges verified account fee

12 years later, company still isn’t harnessing Eastport’s powerful tides

Maine restaurant group accused of withholding tips, overtime from employees

Maine municipalities warn the end of rent relief poses crisis for 8,500 households

UMaine football loses leading receiver for rest of the season

Skowhegan is trying to win its 21st consecutive Class A North field hockey title

Madawaska upsets Bangor Christian to win Class D North boys soccer title

Penobscot Valley shuts out Ashland to win Class D North girls soccer championship