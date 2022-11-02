WINSLOW — “The words of our mission statement are ‘Loving God and Neighbor Without Distinction,’” said Sister Judy Donovan, CSJ. “We generally point to those words on the wall and briefly explain them whenever someone new arrives.”

And the arrivals have grown in lockstep with an expanding schedule of helpful and thought-provoking programs from the Sisters of St. Joseph of Lyon at the St. Joseph Center, located on 80 Garland Road in Winslow.

“Our Let’s Connect technology workshopdoubled in October and those who attended indicated they would be attending in November as well,” said Toni Marie Fredette, director of technology for the Sisters. “With the increased interest, we have decided to offer two sessions each month.”

The free monthly technology workshops are for anyone over the age of 55. The workshops are focused on safely using technology in daily lives: dealing with malicious emails, web browsing, using video conferencing to connect with family and friends, online shopping, and much more.

“The sessions will now be offered on the third Tuesday and the third Wednesday of each month from 1:15 to 2:45 p.m.,” said Fredette. “The sessions will cover the same topic.”

In advance of the holiday season, safe internet shopping practices will be covered at the November sessions. No experience is necessary, but if you plan to attend any session, call 207-873-4512 or email connect@csjmaine.org.

Other popular programs at the center include:

Rose’s Room

“Rose’s Room” is a monthly, nonsectarian support group for those with a loved one in prison or jail. The group meets via Zoom on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. To participate or if you have any questions about this compassionate and confidential ministry or if you would rather set up an individual meeting, email rosesroom2018@gmail.com.

Becoming a Welcoming Community

This group seeks to reach out to LGBT+ persons and their loved ones, per the call of the U.S. bishops in their statement “Always Our Children.” Participants are welcomed with respect, compassion, and sensitivity. There are in-person opportunities to meet, but a monthly meeting is held via Zoom on the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to join the group, send an email to BecomingAWelcomingCommunity@gmail.com or call 207-873-4512.

Saint Joseph’s Sanctuary

Inspired by Pope Francis encyclical on the environment, Laudato Si’, the Sisters host free educational events to teach new ways to care for the earth. The group meets on the fourth Saturday of each month for a skill sharing workshop from 10 a.m. to noon, learning permaculture techniques that are good for the earth and all creatures. To learn more or to register, email connect@csjmaine.org or call (207) 873-4512.

Gospel Reflection

The Sisters host a Gospel reflection group at the center each Monday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. to share in prayer and reflect upon the Sunday’s Gospel reading.

To learn more about the Sisters’ work and events and ministries at the center, visit their website at www.csjmaine.org.