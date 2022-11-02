A man with an active warrant for his arrest on homicide charges issued in Pennsylvania was arrested on Tuesday in Auburn.

Earl Hassan, 43, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested at around 11 p.m. when the vehicle he was riding in as a passenger was stopped for an expired registration on Kittyhawk Avenue, according to Chief Jason Moen of the Auburn Police Department.

During the traffic stop, Hassan reportedly presented a fake I.D. After officers confirmed Hassan’s identity, he was taken into custody. Officers also recovered crack cocaine and $25,000 in suspected drug proceeds from Hassan, Moen said.

A search warrant was issued after an investigation, and police recovered approximately 1 pound of cocaine and drug paraphernalia at a nearby residence, according to Moen.

Hassen is currently being held at the Androscoggin County Jail without bail pending an extradition hearing.