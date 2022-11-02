Scarborough High School was briefly evacuated on Wednesday after a reported ‘suspicious message’ was found in one of the school’s bathrooms.

The school was evacuated, and police conducted an inspection of the premises, according to the Scarborough Police Department. The building was deemed safe after the sweep, and students and staff were able to resume classes.

The threat on Wednesday comes after Mount Desert Island High School went into lockdown on Tuesday afternoon after a member of the school staff received a “serious and credible threat,” according to the Bar Harbor Police Department. A suspect was identified on Tuesday afternoon, and students were safely reunited with their parents at around 5:30 p.m. An investigation is underway.

The Scarborough Police Department is working with staff at Scarborough High School on an ongoing investigation into Wednesday’s threat.