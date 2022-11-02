Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

If people are worried about high prices and inflation, vote for Democrats! I think Democrats have the best track record on the economy by far, and Joe Biden has done a lot better for the U. S. economy than any leader in Europe has done for their own economies.

Inflation today has a lot to do with the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the fact that big oil and other large corporations are making more profits. Biden has focused on improving our economy by focusing on the working- and middle-classes. His infrastructure plans have already given us many more jobs in construction and manufacturing.

Republicans, on the other hand, would have us cut taxes on the wealthiest among us and hope for a trickle down that has never worked as promised. We have seen the deficit decrease under Biden and other Democratic administrations while it has increased under Donald Trump and other Republicans. Don’t believe what the negative ads say about Biden and Democrats. Look at the facts!

Martha Dickinson

Ellsworth

