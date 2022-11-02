Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I’m sure like me, people have experienced the negative effects that worker shortages have had on our community. Whether it’s long wait times to get their truck repaired, a plumbing issue fixed, or seeing our favorite local restaurant drastically reduce its hours or worse, permanently close.

Although the pandemic intensified the issue, this isn’t a new problem in our state. Maine doesn’t have enough young workers to replace those retiring.

John Chambers understands that we need to provide incentives that encourage our students to stay in Maine after graduation. State programs, instead of providing temporary assistance during hard times, now seem to encourage able-bodied individuals to remain out of the workforce. Chambers will work across the aisle to make these programs accessible for those who truly need it, while ensuring that they are not mismanaged. Chambers is for jobs!

Please vote for John Chambers on Nov. 8.

Shane Curtis

Pembroke

