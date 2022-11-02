Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Gov. Janet Mills cares deeply about Maine. She cares about our forests, farms, fisheries, and small businesses. She cares about our lakes, rivers, and wetlands, but most of all she cares about us. All of us! She makes decisions based on facts, not bias or political gain.

Her four years are evidence of her thoughtful and effective approach to policy. She’s acted on housing, environment, job training and creation, healthcare and defending the lobster fishery. She carefully weighs impact on people and getting results to benefit Maine. She is committed to improving our quality of life and protecting our state.

This is true leadership. Leadership that builds our economy and strengthens our people. The kind of leadership Maine needs for the next four years.

Tim Wells

Portland

