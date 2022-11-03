BANGOR – After two years of altered formats, “Advent by Candlelight” will return to its original form on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the hall of St. John Church.

“Advent by Candlelight” is celebrated at many churches throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. Halls are lit up by uniquely decorated candle lit tables to create the perfect setting for a grace-filled evening that brings local women together for an inspiring night of community, delicious food, and good company.

This year, the featured speakers are Stacy Trasancos and Stacy Farquharson of Texas. The two are childhood friends who attended the same Baptist church as youngsters and reconnected 40 years later as Catholic converts, wives, and moms of large families. Stacy and Stacy are passionate about sharing their journeys and love for Jesus and Scripture around the country.

In 2019, the last time “Advent in Candlelight” was held fully in person in Bangor, the event drew hundreds of women and sold out. If you wish to attend or would like more information, email advent.candlelight@gmail.com or call Linda at 207-947-0614.