SACO — Saco Valley Land Trust and Scarborough Land Trust have teamed up to offer a presentation and Q&A by Tom Doak of Maine Woodland Owners, focused on the impacts of climate change to Maine’s forests, and what we can do to both protect and improve our forested lands for the future. The presentation and Q&A will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Deering Room at the Dyer Library, 317 Main Street.

Doak is the executive director of Maine Woodland Owners and recently served on the Maine Forest Carbon Task Force, which aimed to encourage carbon sequestration in smaller forests across the state. The Task Force’s work was part of “Maine Won’t Wait,” a four-year plan by the Maine Climate Council, initiated in 2020. During the presentation, Doak will touch on the work of the Maine Forest Carbon Task Force and the larger picture of Maine Won’t Wait, and describe how this state-level work can result in positive local changes for our communities. For more information about the event or the land trusts, please contact Sue Littlefield at sacovalleymaine@gmail.com, or call 207-282-0153.

Saco Valley Land Trust is a Federal 501c(3) nonprofit, chartered to hold conservation easements and own land. Its work promotes the value of preservation of open spaces for wildlife, water quality and quality of place.

Scarborough Land Trust is a private, non-profit, community-based organization, conserving land where natural resources, scenic vistas and historical significance offer unique value to the community.