BANGOR — The Rotary Club of Bangor is very excited to announce that we will once again host our annual Festival of Lights Parade and, based on all of the positive feedback, we have decided to also host the Community Lighting Event as we have for the past two years. The theme for both events is “IMAGINE.” The Festival of Lights Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 3 beginning at 4:30 p.m.

As in the past, we hope to present a spectacular nighttime parade, featuring entries that convey the many ways of celebrating winter and the holidays in Maine.

We can accommodate approximately 80 glittering units: marching bands, small and large floats, dancers, and other performing groups. Your group may represent traditional scenes celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, Ramadan, New Year’s, Solstice, Kwanzaa, or any winter happening. This dazzling event brightens the season for thousands of spectators who line the streets of downtown Bangor.

Learn more and sign up today at www.bangorrotary.org.

The Community Lighting Event runs from Dec. 3 through Jan. 2.

The Rotary Club of Bangor will also host a community lighting contest designed to encourage families and friends to drive through local communities to see light displays on homes, organizations, and in neighborhoods. The contest will be slightly different this year.

Each participant will receive a lawn sign with a number on it. The public will be invited to drive around and view each entry. Maps with directions to participating locations will be provided on the Rotary website. Viewers will then vote for their favorite entry by posting a picture on Facebook or on the Rotary website of the lawn sign or the display showing the number of their favorite entry. The winning entry will be named People’s Choice and will receive $500 in cash!

There will also be celebrity judges who will vote on the categories. Winners in each of the categories will receive a plaque and bragging rights.

Registration for both the parade and the community lighting contest end on Friday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. Learn more about bangorrotary.org

Additionally, Rotary Club of Bangor will again dress up the downtown Bangor holiday tree with updated lighting and decorations. We will light the tree on Saturday, Dec. 3 in West Market Square to conclude the Festival of Lights parade and officially kick off our community-wide lighting competition.