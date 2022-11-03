AUGUSTA – Maine Revenue Services has scheduled live online training for businesses and tax professionals on how to use the Maine Tax Portal, Maine’s new online tax administration system coming Dec. 1 for a selected group of business taxes and programs. Businesses and tax professionals should visit Maine.gov/Revenue/Portal to sign up for a training session to learn how and when to use the Maine Tax Portal. Multiple sessions are available now through Dec. 15.

The Maine Tax Portal modernizes Maine’s current tax administration systems to make it faster, easier, and more convenient for taxpayers to file, pay, and manage Maine taxes. The Maine Tax Portal also replaces MRS’s current online services (i-File, MEETRS, and EZ Pay) and expands online functionality.

“Since Maine first began offering online tax services, technology has advanced, and many other states and municipalities have modernized their tax systems,” said Kirsten Figueroa, commissioner of the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services. “Previously, Maine’s online tax services were limited to a select few tax types. With the Maine Tax Portal, filing, paying, and managing state taxes will be faster, easier, more convenient, and more accessible for all.”

The dates when taxpayers and tax professionals can start using the Maine Tax Portal depend on the tax type or program. Beginning Dec. 1, the Maine Tax Portal will be rolled out to a second group of taxes and programs, including but not limited to business taxes, such as Sales, Use, Service Provider and Income Tax Withholding. The Maine Tax Portal will be rolled out for all Maine tax types and programs by the end of 2024. The rollout schedule is available at Maine.gov/Revenue/Portal.

Resources, training videos, and other information about the Maine Tax Portal can be found online at Maine.gov/Revenue/Portal. Questions may be sent by emailing taxpayerassist@maine.gov with “MTP” in the subject line or by calling MRS at 207-624-9784 between 9 a.m. and noon, Monday through Friday, state holidays excepted.