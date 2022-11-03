Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Years ago, Rep. Richard Evans told us one of the most important lessons he gleaned from medical school to reach an accurate diagnosis was to always take the time to listen to his patients. That lesson remains with him as a method of reaching the most informed decision for those reliant upon him.

Evans served in the U.S. Air Force for 12 years, culminating in the rank of lieutenant colonel. He served at Loring Air Force base, where he acquired his love for Maine. Evans derives his knowledge from the truth of experience, science, collaboration with peers, his medical practice and from his neighbors’ life experiences. He has successfully sponsored bills pertaining to easy access to MaineCare, the establishment of an accidental drug overdose review panel, the encouragement of job growth in the forest service sector, banning the use of PFAS and many more. It is important to note that he has gained support from both sides of the aisle.

According to one political analyst, politics is a collective decision making or the making of public policies for an entire society. We believe Evans is the candidate best qualified to effectively enact legislation that serves his entire community. The people of House District 31, despite their political party affiliation, can do the right thing for themselves and their loved ones on Nov. 8 by reelecting Evans.

Gail D’Agostino

Rusty Willette

Dover Foxcroft

