Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I support Steven Hemenway for House District 39 representative. He believes in parents’ rights regarding knowing what their children are being taught in the schools, regardless if it’s in the brick-and-mortar classroom or over the internet.

Rep. Jan Dodge sponsored LD 864 which initially tried to take away parents’ and guardians’ rights to monitor what their child was being taught when the class was taught remotely over the internet. This was taken out in the final version of the act.

This is why I support Hemenway, and I hope all parents out there do the same.

Jim Nealey

Northport

Election notice: The BDN has stopped accepting letters and columns related to the Nov. 8 election. Not all submissions can be published.