PORTLAND — All are welcome to gather for a special evening focused on the long relationship between the Church and public policy in Maine.

“Toward the Common Good” will be held in the parish hall of St. Pius X Church, located on 492 Ocean Avenue in Portland, on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. and will highlight public programs and policy changes from the last 50 years in Maine that were influenced or directed by Catholics.

Kevin Concannon will be the presenter for the evening. Concannon was appointed by President Barack Obama as the undersecretary for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He also served as the associate diocesan director for Maine’s Catholic Charities agency in the 1960s and 1970s; as director of state health and human services departments in Maine, Iowa, and Oregon; and as president of the American Public Welfare Association. Concannon is a native of Portland and a graduate of Cheverus High School.

The evening will also feature a discussion on how Catholic social teaching has impacted significant policy and law changes in Maine and beyond.

For more information, contact Our Lady of Hope Parish, of which St. Pius X Church is a part, at 207-797-7026.