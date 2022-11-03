LEWISTON — Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice is delighted to announce that it has received a grant from the Helen and George Ladd Charitable Corporation to expand its hospice complimentary therapy services. Complimentary therapies are non-curative methods used to improve a patient’s quality of life by alleviating pain and symptoms.

The $5,000 grant will serve to expand these services and provide training for registered nurses, certified nursing assistants, and volunteers. More specifically, the grant will help expand our current complimentary services to train four additional staff to provide comfort touch, train four additional staff and three volunteers to provide therapeutic music, train a certified nursing assistant to be an aromatherapy trainer and then train four volunteers to provide aromatherapy. Aromatherapy, a new complimentary therapy to Androscoggin’s services, is a holistic treatment using natural plant extracts to promote health and well-being to reduce stress, improve mood, and alleviate symptoms.

Androscoggin’s hospice program serves patients and their loved ones residing across nine Maine counties, serving patients wherever they reside. The hospice program serves over an estimated 2,800 patients and their loved ones annually.

Our commitment to our patients and providing quality care for all is demonstrated by our organization providing more than $1.64 million in free care to over 1,000 patients in 2021.

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice is the largest, independent non-profit home health and hospice organization in Maine. We focus on health – not illness – by making each individual’s quality of life the best it can be. To learn more about Androscoggin, including employment and volunteer opportunities, please visit www.androscoggin.org or call the Community Relations + Development Office at 207-777-7740 ext. 1389.