A fire that engulfed a Levant home early Monday has claimed a second victim, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

Of the two people who died as a result of the fire, one was found inside the Avenue Road home, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The body found inside the wreckage of the home is believed to belong to Eric Daly, 29, who lived at the home with his parents and two other people.

Daly’s father, Charles Daly, 78, died Wednesday morning from injuries he sustained in the fire, Moss said.

Charles Daly was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston due to the severity of his burns, Moss said. A third adult, Charles Daly’s wife, whom Moss did not name, is recovering from smoke inhalation at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

On Monday, Steven Barker, one of the residents of the home, told the Bangor Daily News he awoke to a funny smell about 2 or 3 a.m. He then opened his door, and part of the wall in front of him was on fire.

He called out to two of the other residents, “turned back around and half of the house was already on fire.”

The American Red Cross and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection were at the scene of the fire late Monday morning.

The fire is believed to have started near the furnace and so far appears to be accidental, Moss said.