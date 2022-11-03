BELFAST — Join Downeast Music and Minstrel’s Gallery round up for an evening of punk, folk, sonic sound and country on Saturday, Nov. 12. A rare opportunity to discover four bands in one evening. Welcome bands Bears Don’t Care and Bards of Gungywamp visiting from the far away lands of Connecticut and Jake Tantog visiting from Pembroke with a sonic sound finale from Belfast’s ecletic stir of Osmia.



The show begins at 6 p.m. in Belfast Maskers’ Theatre at 17 Court Street with a sliding scale suggested donation of $10-20. Tickets available at box office for cash only. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. FMI contact Bri at briwalts@gmail.com