I am voting to reelect Rep. Stanley Paige Zeigler to represent Maine House District 40 (Appleton, Islesboro, Liberty, Lincolnville, Montville, Morrill and Searsmont). During his time in the House, he has served on the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee, and on the Environment and Natural Resources Committee.

Ziegler took the time to speak with me. I share his belief in affordable access to the essentials of life in our time: health care, education, energy, housing and broadband. Throughout his three terms in the Legislature, he has worked tirelessly with constituents and colleagues supporting bills that improve equitable access to these basic human resources.

Zeigler also is deeply committed to, and has prioritized, conserving our natural resources and moving us toward renewable energy sources, which keep our air and water clean and safe. He knows that by improving and preserving these human resources and our natural resources,

our state can achieve a stronger, more sustainable economy. He has proved himself to be a solid leader and a stalwart advocate for the people and the environment in his district and throughout Maine.

Please join me in voting for Zeigler so he can continue his good work for the people, the environment and the economy.

Barbara Gould

Lincolnville

