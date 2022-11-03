Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Running for office in these politically charged times is daunting. Candidates must galvanize citizens who are exhausted, frustrated and angry about the endless partisan fighting. Robyn Stanicki has inspired me and given me hope for the future.

I am volunteering for Stanicki because I believe she honestly cares about Mainers and she knows how to get things done. She has had first-hand experience with the economic and social welfare struggles many of us experience. Her heart is with us and she has solid economic solutions.

I work with the elderly at Waldo County General Hospital and daily see the systemic roadblocks to adequate care for low-income elders. Families cannot always provide the care necessary for those with dementia and there aren’t enough facilities available. We must provide better health care programs for all of us. I know that Stanicki will be a strong and savvy advocate for health care in the Maine Legislature. Please join me and vote for Robyn Stanicki for House District 38.

Rachel Herbener

Belfast

Election notice: The BDN has stopped accepting letters and columns related to the Nov. 8 election. Not all submissions can be published.