The other day, I drove by a sign urging me to vote for Rep. Sherm Hutchins for the Maine Legislature to “build Maine’s future together.”

I came home to read that Hutchins voted in the 129th Legislature against bills for renewable energy ( LD 1494), solar power ( LD 1711) and a climate council addressing coastal risks and hazards ( LD 1679), all bills which passed with unanimous or nearly unanimous bipartisan support in the Maine Senate.

Hutchins returned to the 130th Legislature and voted against bills aimed at preventing PFAS contamination of Maine farmland ( LD 1911) and at preventing out-of-state waste from being dumped in the Old Town landfill ( LD 1639). Both bills passed with unanimous bipartisan support in the Senate.

Hutchins’ voting record would foretell a bleak prospect for Maine’s future.

Instead, I am voting for Ron Russell, a moderate community leader who has pledged to work with all sides for a healthy and economically sustainable future for our children and grandchildren.

George Schelling

Orland

