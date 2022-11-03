Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Are people feeling like we need a dramatic change in the direction Maine and our country is going?

Let us introduce you to one of a new generation of Republicans. Reagan Paul is a small-business owner, a strong independent woman who respects the Constitution and the Bill of Rights and is pro-life. She would be fiscally responsible with our tax dollars and would support our police in their effort to stop criminal activity. She would end the hypersexualization of our children in schools and believes in using the oil “under our feet,” which could bring down the price of heating our homes and the high cost of food.

If people reside in House District 37, which includes the towns of Searsport, Stockton Springs, Prospect, Winterport and part of Frankfort, we urge you to get out and vote for Paul.

Norm and Sandi Labonte

Searsport

